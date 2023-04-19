10,437 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Purchased by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Garmin Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.74. 29,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $117.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.74.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.