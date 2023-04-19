110,987 Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Purchased by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 110,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,343.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

EELV stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.43. 8,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,324. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

