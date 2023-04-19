13,792 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 242.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $65.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

