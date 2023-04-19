14,767 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Purchased by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.19. 150,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,655. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

