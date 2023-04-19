180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,762 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,384,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $284,413,000 after purchasing an additional 668,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.