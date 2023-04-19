180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 369 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $169.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.88. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $384.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.70%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

