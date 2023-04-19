180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 63,632.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,817 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,303 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Copart by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,954,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,014,000 after acquiring an additional 896,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Copart by 54.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,840,000 after acquiring an additional 734,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,671,000 after acquiring an additional 599,596 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $78.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

