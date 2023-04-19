180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 63,632.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,817 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,303 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Copart by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,954,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,014,000 after acquiring an additional 896,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Copart by 54.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,840,000 after acquiring an additional 734,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,671,000 after acquiring an additional 599,596 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Copart Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $78.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91.
Insider Activity at Copart
In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
