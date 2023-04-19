18,259 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.14. 23,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

