1eco Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.19 Million (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One 1eco token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1eco has a total market capitalization of $54.19 million and approximately $985.38 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1eco has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 1eco

1eco launched on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,749,011 tokens. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.

1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

1eco Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1eco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1eco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

