27,305 Shares in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Purchased by BTS Asset Management Inc.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHYGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USHY. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $712,310,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,086,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,003,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 315,643 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,069,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,945,000 after purchasing an additional 295,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 266,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 114,968 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,827,410 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

