2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Trading 2.1% Higher

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.52. 774,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 831,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 277.77% and a negative return on equity of 69.63%. Research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 371.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

