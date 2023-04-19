317,765 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 317,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,876,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.63. 461,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,641. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

