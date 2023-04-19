3,532 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in CF Industries by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in CF Industries by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 169,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,427,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 414,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after acquiring an additional 142,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,775. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.25.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

