4,030 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.