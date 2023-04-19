4,060 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Tesla by 57.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.75. 48,392,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,706,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $364.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.19.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

