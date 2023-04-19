5,338 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.37. 3,357,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,790,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $43.92.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

