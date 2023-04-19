6,653 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Pfizer makes up 0.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

