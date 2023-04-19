826 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of APD opened at $287.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

