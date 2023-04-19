908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the March 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MASS. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $155,975.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $37,898.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $155,975.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,622 shares of company stock worth $225,190. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 567.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 65,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,333. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 11.22. 908 Devices has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 71.64%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

