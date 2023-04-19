a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Up 40.3% in March

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,900 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 407,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long bought 79,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,386.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 383,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,432.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 56,250 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $36,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,712.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long acquired 79,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,386.77. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 383,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,432.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 37,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
a.k.a. Brands Price Performance
AKA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,184,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,180. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $59.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
