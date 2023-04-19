a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Up 40.3% in March

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,900 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 407,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long bought 79,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,386.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 383,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,432.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 56,250 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $36,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,712.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long acquired 79,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,386.77. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 383,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,432.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 37,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.19.

AKA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,184,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,180. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $59.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

