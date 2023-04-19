a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Update

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,900 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 407,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,635 shares in the company, valued at $79,712.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $36,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,712.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long bought 79,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $50,386.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 383,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,432.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE AKA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. 5,191,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $4.28.
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
