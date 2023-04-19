a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Update

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,900 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 407,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,635 shares in the company, valued at $79,712.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $36,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,712.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long bought 79,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $50,386.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 383,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,432.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKA. TD Securities dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.19.

Shares of NYSE AKA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. 5,191,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.