Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Posts Earnings Results

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58. The stock has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67.
Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $220,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- Checking In On Hotel Stocks: Room for Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.