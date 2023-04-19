Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,495 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 181,570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 414,748 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $8.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.24. 6,572,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,243,558. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

