Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average is $79.81.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Further Reading

