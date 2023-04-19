Acala Token (ACA) Market Cap Hits $63.03 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0953 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $63.03 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029506 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019650 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018485 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,155.16 or 1.00698291 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 661,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10208265 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,796,940.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

