Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Increased by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 3.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,791 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,325. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.49 and its 200-day moving average is $275.25. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

