Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $484,293.95 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000229 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004481 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003603 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

