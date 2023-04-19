Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,460 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.4% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Adobe by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $378.20. 715,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The company has a market cap of $173.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

