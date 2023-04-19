Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock to $145.00. Approximately 580,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,310,352 shares.The stock last traded at $126.73 and had previously closed at $126.65.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Mkm cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

