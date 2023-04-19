AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Short Interest Down 12.2% in March

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,552.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 8.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $2,877,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 8.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 376.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 27.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.79. The stock had a trading volume of 221,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,512. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.26 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $109.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.36.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.