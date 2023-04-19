Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.37. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 124,865 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

