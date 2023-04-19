Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.37. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 124,865 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
