Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Stock Price Down 20%

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Rating) dropped 20% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
Agent Information Software Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.
About Agent Information Software
Agent Information Software, Inc engages in the provision of software products and services used to create, manage, publish and access information content via the Internet. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
