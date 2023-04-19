Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Stock Price Down 20%

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Rating) dropped 20% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Agent Information Software Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

About Agent Information Software

(Get Rating)

Agent Information Software, Inc engages in the provision of software products and services used to create, manage, publish and access information content via the Internet. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agent Information Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agent Information Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.