AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Trading Up 2.4%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.74 and last traded at $43.74. Approximately 366,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 255,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

AIA Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80.

About AIA Group

(Get Rating)

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.