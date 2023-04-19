Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,200 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the March 15th total of 270,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Airbus to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Airbus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EADSF traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $139.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.09. Airbus has a 1 year low of $82.66 and a 1 year high of $141.90.

About Airbus

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.

