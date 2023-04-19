Alera Investment Advisors LLC Invests $239,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $162.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.92. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

