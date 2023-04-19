Alera Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $209.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.06. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $276.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.