Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,720 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,204 shares of company stock worth $12,397,544 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.66.

Shares of META stock opened at $217.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

