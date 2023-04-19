Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Down 4% After Analyst Downgrade

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) shares fell 4% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $22.00. The company traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.74. 36,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 237,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $100,769.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 4.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $681.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.44). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $188.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.