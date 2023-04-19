Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) Trading Down 2.7%

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 2,478,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,418,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Altamira Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.
Institutional Trading of Altamira Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,151 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.41% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile
Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Switzerland, Europe, and Australia. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altamira Therapeutics (CYTO)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altamira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.