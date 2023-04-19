Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Up 37.7% in March

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,370,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 19,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Ambev Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,993,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,942,375. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Ambev by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 6,182,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after buying an additional 253,527 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Ambev by 1,244.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,983,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,554,000 after buying an additional 27,753,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Ambev by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,032,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,354,000 after buying an additional 7,058,875 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Ambev
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambev (ABEV)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.