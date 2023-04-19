Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Up 37.7% in March

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,370,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 19,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Ambev Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,993,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,942,375. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Ambev by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 6,182,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after buying an additional 253,527 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Ambev by 1,244.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,983,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,554,000 after buying an additional 27,753,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Ambev by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,032,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,354,000 after buying an additional 7,058,875 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ambev

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

