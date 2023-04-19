American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Rating) was down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.51 and last traded at $44.64. Approximately 7,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 17,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $209.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Quality Diversified International ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QINT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 1,642.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 268,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 252,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,047,000 after acquiring an additional 172,898 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 158,830 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,300,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,702,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,842,000 after acquiring an additional 81,419 shares during the period.

About American Century Quality Diversified International ETF

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

