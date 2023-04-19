American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Update

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get American Strategic Investment alerts:

American Strategic Investment Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:NYC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. 3,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,152. American Strategic Investment has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $109.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12.

Insider Activity at American Strategic Investment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 2,448 shares of American Strategic Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $30,942.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,686,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 17,250 shares of company stock worth $179,981 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 1,819.8% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Strategic Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Strategic Investment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.