American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Update

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
American Strategic Investment Trading Up 3.7 %
NYSE:NYC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. 3,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,152. American Strategic Investment has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $109.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12.
Insider Activity at American Strategic Investment
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 1,819.8% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Strategic Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Strategic Investment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.
American Strategic Investment Company Profile
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
