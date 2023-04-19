American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.44

Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.44 and traded as high as $4.51. American Superconductor shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 155,715 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.