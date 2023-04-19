AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Short Interest Update

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the March 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.8 %

ABC stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.25. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,062,000 after purchasing an additional 292,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,020,000 after acquiring an additional 165,682 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,279,000 after acquiring an additional 159,849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,664,000 after acquiring an additional 169,980 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

