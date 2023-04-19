Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $245.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.39.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.



