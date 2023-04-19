Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 574,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,051,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRX. Barclays dropped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $609.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,834,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after acquiring an additional 181,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after acquiring an additional 91,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 3,813,489 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,487,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 260,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

