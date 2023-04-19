Analysts Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Price Target at C$238.55

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$238.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. National Bankshares upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of BYD opened at C$215.52 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$117.48 and a 12-month high of C$227.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$214.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$207.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.19, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

About Boyd Group Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.