Analysts Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Target Price at $30.60

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,480,663.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,480,663.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,690,484 shares of company stock valued at $44,033,743. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Confluent by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,334,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after buying an additional 1,919,753 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Confluent by 5,283.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,141,000 after buying an additional 1,859,648 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

