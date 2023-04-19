Analysts Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) PT at $47.11

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.11.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $88,676.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,174.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,836,494 shares of company stock valued at $669,887,270. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 433.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Stories

