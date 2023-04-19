Analysts Set Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Target Price at $4,700.00

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,700.00.

Separately, Societe Generale began coverage on Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intertek Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $51.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $67.62.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

